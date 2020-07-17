Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,389,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,483,000 after purchasing an additional 336,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,586,000 after purchasing an additional 757,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,563,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $103.32 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.39.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

