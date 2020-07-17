Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20,900.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $127.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $156.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.53.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

