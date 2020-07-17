Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,943,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,486,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 543,259 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,088,000.

VTEB opened at $54.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

