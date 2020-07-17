Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,589,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,543,000 after buying an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $205.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

