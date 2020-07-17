Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.