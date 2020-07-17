Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lessened by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after buying an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,254,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,295,000 after buying an additional 263,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,906,000 after buying an additional 207,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after buying an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,538,000 after buying an additional 485,067 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $78.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

