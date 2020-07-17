Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lowered by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,254,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,295,000 after purchasing an additional 263,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,538,000 after purchasing an additional 485,067 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $77.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

