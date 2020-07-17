Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $172.00

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $172.00 and last traded at $166.29, with a volume of 221900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

