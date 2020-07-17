Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 468.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 160.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.88. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

