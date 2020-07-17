Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 99,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $286.80 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $292.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.54 and a 200-day moving average of $249.20.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

