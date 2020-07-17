Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after buying an additional 1,318,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,454,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $211.97 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $216.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

