Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

