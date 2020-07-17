VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 316.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 249.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

