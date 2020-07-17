ValuEngine Lowers ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on ImmuCell in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ICCC opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.88. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.13.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmuCell will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmuCell stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 601.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ImmuCell worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

