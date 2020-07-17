Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 322 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

DIS opened at $120.90 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.35. The company has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

