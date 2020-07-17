Valero Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 50.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a payout ratio of -408.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.4%.

VLO opened at $57.23 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

