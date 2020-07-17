Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UE. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:UE opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

