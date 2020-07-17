Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Unum Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 262,265 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 454,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Unum Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

