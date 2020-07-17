UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Gap Down to $308.52

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $315.92, but opened at $308.52. UnitedHealth Group shares last traded at $304.07, with a volume of 5,114,844 shares trading hands.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

