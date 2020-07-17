United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Lowered by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,146 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in United Rentals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in United Rentals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.27.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $160.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

