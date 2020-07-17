United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $135.00 at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CSFB cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $119.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.