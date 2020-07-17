United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Up to $31.74

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.35, but opened at $31.74. United Continental shares last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 84,435,439 shares changing hands.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in United Continental by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in United Continental by 1,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Continental by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

