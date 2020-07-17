Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $194.00 at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $194.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.84.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $174.39 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.20 and its 200 day moving average is $164.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 780.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

