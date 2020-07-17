Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Shares Up 4.8%

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $12.57, 271,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 141,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

UFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Unifi alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $236.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Unifi had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director James D. Mead purchased 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,565.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,846 shares in the company, valued at $315,575.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,427,200 shares in the company, valued at $16,412,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,865 shares of company stock valued at $255,136. 25.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Unifi by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.