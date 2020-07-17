UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,209 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 27,973 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUV stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.