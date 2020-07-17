UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in PACCAR by 15.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $78.72 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

