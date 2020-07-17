UMB Bank N A MO Trims Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $38,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.30.

KMB stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

