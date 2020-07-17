UMB Bank N A MO Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day moving average of $152.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

