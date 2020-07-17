UMB Bank N A MO Sells 803 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $281.97 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $288.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.34.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

