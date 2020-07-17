UMB Bank N A MO Sells 7,784 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $171.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $172.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

