UMB Bank N A MO Sells 678 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after buying an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,166,528,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Stryker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after buying an additional 1,069,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,447,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.97 and its 200 day moving average is $190.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

