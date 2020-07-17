UMB Bank N A MO Sells 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,589.81.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,513.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,033.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,446.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,365.54. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

