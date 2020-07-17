UMB Bank N A MO Sells 584 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 250.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

