UMB Bank N A MO Sells 4,020 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after buying an additional 866,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,876,000 after buying an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,246,000 after buying an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,992,000 after buying an additional 317,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $225.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day moving average of $184.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $232.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,173.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

