UMB Bank N A MO Sells 3,356 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $53,584,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 352.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 522.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $56.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

