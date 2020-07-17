UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,368 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $231.33 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $145.46 and a 12-month high of $248.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.90.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

