UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,191 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $182.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average of $173.44. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

