UMB Bank N A MO Sells 111,536 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,536 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.06.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

