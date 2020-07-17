UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $93.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.