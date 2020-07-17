UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,604,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,706,000 after buying an additional 5,984,410 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,050.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,758,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,179,000 after buying an additional 3,685,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 330.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,422,000 after buying an additional 1,239,742 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 354.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,534,000 after buying an additional 956,941 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 633,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,285,000 after buying an additional 36,679 shares during the period.

Shares of LQD opened at $136.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.31. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $137.03.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

