UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,276 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.