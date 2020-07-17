UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Welltower by 608.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.23.

WELL opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

