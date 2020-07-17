UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.91.

Shares of CTAS opened at $278.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.47.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

