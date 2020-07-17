UMB Bank N A MO Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 293.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,759 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 142.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,816,000 after buying an additional 1,025,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.