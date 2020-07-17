UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $99.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

