UMB Bank N A MO Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $132.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

