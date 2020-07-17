UMB Bank N A MO Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

