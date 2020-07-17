UMB Bank N A MO Has $5.60 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 852.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 137,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $179.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

