UMB Bank N A MO Has $5.08 Million Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

