UMB Bank N A MO Has $30.14 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

